Vikings, veteran LB Jordan Hicks agree to a two-year deal

Jordy McElroy
In this article:
The Minnesota Vikings and veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks have reportedly agreed on a two-year, $12 million deal, per NFL Insider Adam Kaplan.

With the team transitioning to more of a hybrid style defense, a veteran playmaker like Hicks is a solid addition to defensive coordinator Ed Donatell’s defense. He’s also has a strong locker room presence.

In three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, he started every single game, totaling 384 tackles, 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

