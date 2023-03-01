Vikings updates from DL/LB interviews at NFL Scouting Combine

Tyler Forness
The Minnesota Vikings are currently at the NFL Scouting Combine looking to find the next future stars to wear the purple and gold.

Throughout the course of the week, teams will be allowed to interview players to help them make their choices easier when it comes time for the NFL draft in April. In essence, it’s one more piece of the puzzle.

On Wednesday, the media was able to interview the linebackers and defensive lineman, as they will be working out on Thursday afternoon.

Here are some of the main takeaways from those interviews, including a top prospect having already met with the Vikings.

Notre Dame EDGE Isaiah Foskey has met with the Vikings

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Myles Murphy talking about how fast he will run the 40-yard dash

Tyler’s Scouting Report

LB Nick Herbig on his pre-snap process

Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith believes they do more with less

Kansas State EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah has a detailed pass rush plan

Wisconsin DT Keeanu Benton on his growth as a pass rusher

Clemson LB Trenton Simpson can play all three levels of the defense

Alabama EDGE Will Anderson said the toughest blocker he faced was Bijan Robinson

Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson shows off massive wingspan

Iowa LB Jack Campbell talking about taking control on defense

Florida DT Gervon Dexter can play anywhere

