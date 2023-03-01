Vikings updates from DL/LB interviews at NFL Scouting Combine

The Minnesota Vikings are currently at the NFL Scouting Combine looking to find the next future stars to wear the purple and gold.

Throughout the course of the week, teams will be allowed to interview players to help them make their choices easier when it comes time for the NFL draft in April. In essence, it’s one more piece of the puzzle.

On Wednesday, the media was able to interview the linebackers and defensive lineman, as they will be working out on Thursday afternoon.

Here are some of the main takeaways from those interviews, including a top prospect having already met with the Vikings.

Notre Dame EDGE Isaiah Foskey has met with the Vikings

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Good read from Tyler on one of many draft prospects that has already or will formally interview with the #Vikings this week at the Combine. Note: Foskey already has. https://t.co/vY7W1uswKG — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) March 1, 2023

Myles Murphy talking about how fast he will run the 40-yard dash

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Clemson DE Myles Murphy said he weighs 272 pounds with 13% body fat He said the main are of improvement he’s been focusing on in camp is his 40 time The market opened Murphy at 4.55s and has crept up to 4.57s Here’s what he said when I asked about his 40-yard dash target ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ioCYaYp9dy — Eric Froton (@CFFroton) March 1, 2023

LB Nick Herbig on his pre-snap process

I asked Nick Herbig to walk me through a bit of his pre-snap process pic.twitter.com/u454RpGlsP — Cory (@realcorykinnan) March 1, 2023

Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith believes they do more with less

Story continues

"We do more with less at Georgia" – Nolan Smith pic.twitter.com/nxZvDck0SH — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) March 1, 2023

Kansas State EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah has a detailed pass rush plan

Tons of detail on his pass rush plan from Felix Anudike-Uzomah. Discussed opening games with power to figure out how to counter, working on his bend over the years, also gave a shout to Anton Harrison when asked about competition pic.twitter.com/xQzPmuKAgG — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) March 1, 2023

Wisconsin DT Keeanu Benton on his growth as a pass rusher

Wisconsin defensive tackle Keeanu Benton on where he has grown as a pass rusher over college career. pic.twitter.com/zbXczbd2tP — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) March 1, 2023

Clemson LB Trenton Simpson can play all three levels of the defense

.@ClemsonFB LB Trenton Simpson: I can play at all three levels of the ball — defensive end, all three linebackers, and some at safety and free safety. pic.twitter.com/LFsCEIgSs8 — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) March 1, 2023

Alabama EDGE Will Anderson said the toughest blocker he faced was Bijan Robinson

Alabama EDGE Will Anderson was asked who the toughest player he faced in college was. Usually with that question pass rusher talk about OL they faced, but Anderson’s answer: Texas RB Bijan Robinson pic.twitter.com/dQVkDz3ser — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 1, 2023

Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson shows off massive wingspan

I did it. I asked Tyree Wilson to show off his wingspan. Stretches the length of the NFL Scouting Combine banner behind him on the podium. 86”. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/Qog0vMlQ6f — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) March 1, 2023

Iowa LB Jack Campbell talking about taking control on defense

Jack Campbell, Iowa 🤝 "I love having that green dot on my helmet – When I make a mistake, I want to be the first one that raises my hand, and then I want to be the one that gets get chewing tobacco in my eyes from coaches at Iowa" pic.twitter.com/G8TfAx31lG — ᴄᴏᴅʏ ᴄᴀʀᴘᴇɴᴛɪᴇʀ (@CarpentierNFL) March 1, 2023

Florida DT Gervon Dexter can play anywhere

Gervon Dexter.

Says he can play wherever a team needs him, can use his length and power anywhere up front.

"I'm a great teammate"

Also, understated great hair pic.twitter.com/Cxwhncsa6Y — Jeff Risdon (@JeffRisdon) March 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire