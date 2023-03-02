Vikings updates from DB media availability at NFL Scouting Combine

The Minnesota Vikings are currently at the NFL Scouting Combine looking to find the next future stars to wear the purple and gold.

Throughout the course of the week, teams will be allowed to interview players to help them make their choices easier when it comes time for the NFL draft in April. In essence, it’s one more piece of the puzzle.

On Wednesday, the media was able to interview the linebackers and defensive lineman, as they will be working out on Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday, it was the defensive backs turn to speak to the media.

Boise State S JL Skinner on his mindset

We, unfortunately, won’t get a chance to see Skinner test due to a torn pectoral muscle, but he was available to speak to the media.

#BoiseState Safety JL Skinner on his mindset on the field: “If they’re going to come across the middle against me, they’re gonna get hit.” Says he also focused on producing more turnovers this year, citing his interceptions in 2022 came in man coverage, catching interceptions. pic.twitter.com/rDoZvFkagx — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) March 2, 2023

Illinois S Sydney Brown on how he plays

Two great mottos from Illinois safety Sydney Brown on him playing as fast and as confidently as he does: “Risk take with no regret” and “I think therefore I miss” Takes a ton of pride in everything he brings to the table — and how he does it pic.twitter.com/b1FC0fx2Mf — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 2, 2023

S Jammie Robinson likes playing the nickel

Jammie Robinson.

Says he likes playing in the nickel but also offering versatility. Said he's been compared to Antoine Winfield by a team pic.twitter.com/DLpeZSiN1W — Jeff Risdon (@JeffRisdon) March 2, 2023

Georgia S Christopher Smith on responsibilities and quick trigger

Was able to ask a couple of questions to #UGA Safety Chris Smith — asked him about his trigger from single-high alignment, and his responsibilities getting his teammates lined up on the backend and being a leader in a young secondary. #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/C1SEZmV8ib — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) March 2, 2023

Iowa DB Kaevon Merriweather talking about coverage

Kaevon Merriweather (Iowa DB) talking about quarters coverage and how it’s prepared him for the NFL: pic.twitter.com/EJsRJFamUJ — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) March 2, 2023

Florida DB Rashad Torrence spoke highly of Jalin Hyatt

Rashad Torrence.

Best attribute is his willingness to go above and beyond to help his team.

Says Jalin Hyatt was the best WR he faced.

He's competitive "I want to beat you to the stop sign" if we're walking together pic.twitter.com/ZXo5xrXIaj — Jeff Risdon (@JeffRisdon) March 2, 2023

CB Emmanuel Forbes on his playing weight

Mississippi St CB Emmanuel Forbes on his weight: “I played at 173 but believes he can maintain 181. I played in the SEC and didn’t miss a game due to injury!” pic.twitter.com/6Lh28veqLR — Full-Time Dame 💰 (@DP_NFL) March 2, 2023

S Brian Branch believes he can play anywhere needed

Alabama SAF Brian Branch on his versatility: “It’s a great selling point to the NFL teams. Wherever they need me I can play!” pic.twitter.com/ZMOrrTgVZF — Full-Time Dame 💰 (@DP_NFL) March 2, 2023

