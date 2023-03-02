Vikings updates from DB media availability at NFL Scouting Combine

The Minnesota Vikings are currently at the NFL Scouting Combine looking to find the next future stars to wear the purple and gold.

Throughout the course of the week, teams will be allowed to interview players to help them make their choices easier when it comes time for the NFL draft in April. In essence, it’s one more piece of the puzzle.

On Wednesday, the media was able to interview the linebackers and defensive lineman, as they will be working out on Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday, it was the defensive backs turn to speak to the media.

Boise State S JL Skinner on his mindset

We, unfortunately, won’t get a chance to see Skinner test due to a torn pectoral muscle, but he was available to speak to the media.

Illinois S Sydney Brown on how he plays

S Jammie Robinson likes playing the nickel

Georgia S Christopher Smith on responsibilities and quick trigger

Iowa DB Kaevon Merriweather talking about coverage

Florida DB Rashad Torrence spoke highly of Jalin Hyatt

CB Emmanuel Forbes on his playing weight

S Brian Branch believes he can play anywhere needed

