Vikings’ updated 2021 NFL draft picks list

Right after the 2020 season, the Vikings already had 10 draft picks for 2021. With the compensatory picks, Minnesota has notched its total to 12.

The Vikings received a fourth-rounder and a sixth-rounder as compensatory picks. The team announced that the NFL has updated the picks so that the fourth-round choice is No. 143 overall and the sixth-round pick will be No. 222.

Those picks and the other 10 will be important for Minnesota, especially considering how little salary cap space the team has at the moment. The Vikings will have to replace veteran talent with rookie contracts and that starts through the NFL draft.

So here is a list of all the team’s picks as of March 11:

First-Round Pick (14)

Third-Round Pick (78)

Third-Round Pick (from the Ravens) (92)

Fourth-Round Pick

Fourth-Round Pick (From the Bears)

Fourth-Round Pick (from the Bills)

Fourth-Round Pick (compensatory pick)

Fifth-Round Pick

Fifth-Round Pick (from the Steelers)

Sixth-Round Pick

Sixth-Round Pick (compensatory pick)

Seventh-Round Pick

