Vikings unveil new Winter Warrior alternate uniforms to be worn in 2024

The Minnesota Vikings have had their fair share of hits and misses with various uniform combinations over the years. Their latest may be remembered as one of their best, not only in appearance but also by name.

On Thursday, we got the first look at the Vikings’ new Winter Warrior uniforms. Players Justin Jefferson, Harrison Phillips, and Aaron Jones were just a few to show off their new appearances.

The uniforms are composed of a white helmet, jersey, and pants. The jerseys and pants have silver strips down the side and around the sleeves. The facemask is also silver.

Ian Rapaport reports they will be worn as their version of a “white out game,” similar to that of Penn State in the college ranks.

The team is expected to wear them on December 16 when they face off against the division rival Chicago Bears. The game will be played on Monday night, allowing them to get a national viewing when unveiled.

