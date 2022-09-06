Vikings unveil first official depth chart of the 2022 season
We are just five days away from the Minnesota Vikings first game against the Green Bay Packers. In turn, the Vikings released their first depth chart of the season.
Littered throughout the depth chart are quite a few things that stand out. Take a look and see where everyone was listed.
Quarterback
Starter: Kirk Cousins
Backup: Nick Mullens
Running back
Starters: Dalvin Cook, C.J. Ham (fullback)
Backups: Alexander Mattison; Kene Nwangwu; Ty Chandler
Wide receivers
Starters: Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen
Backups: K.J. Osborn and Jalen Reagor; Jalen Nailor
Tight ends
Starter: Irv Smith Jr.
Backups: Johnny Mundt; Ben Ellefson
Offensive tackles
Starters: Christian Darrisaw (LT) and Brial O’Neill (LT)
Backups: Blake Brandel (LT) and Oli Udoh (RT); Vederian Lowe (LT)
Interior offensive line
Starters: Ezra Cleveland (LG), Garrett Bradbury (C) and Ed Ingram (RG)
Backups: Austin Schlottmann (C) and Chris Reed (RG)
Defensive line
Nose tackle starter: Harrison Phillips
Defensive end starters: Dalvin Tomlinson and Jonathan Bullard
Defensive end backups: James Lynch and Ross Blacklock; Esezi Otomewo
Outside linebacker
Starters: Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith
Backups: Patrick Jones II and D.J. Wonnum; Luiji Vilain
Inside linebackers
Starters: Eric Kendricks (MLB) and Jordan Hicks (WLB)
Backups: Troy Dye (MLB) and Brian Asamoah (WLB)
Cornerback
Starters: Patrick Peterson and Cameron Dantzler
Backups: Chandon Sullivan and Akayleb Evans; Kris Boyd and Andrew Booth Jr.
Safeties
Starters: Harrison Smith and Camryn Bynum
Backups: Lewis Cine and Josh Metellus
Specialists
Kicker: Greg Joseph
Punter/holder: Ryan Wright
Long snapper: Andrew DePaola
Kick return starter: Nwangwu
Kick return backups: Chandler; Osborn
Punt return starter: Reagor
Punt return backups: Osborn; Nailor