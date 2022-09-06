Vikings unveil first official depth chart of the 2022 season

We are just five days away from the Minnesota Vikings first game against the Green Bay Packers. In turn, the Vikings released their first depth chart of the season.

Littered throughout the depth chart are quite a few things that stand out. Take a look and see where everyone was listed.

Quarterback

Aug 20, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks on prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Kirk Cousins

Backup: Nick Mullens

Running back

Aug 20, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Starters: Dalvin Cook, C.J. Ham (fullback)

Backups: Alexander Mattison; Kene Nwangwu; Ty Chandler

Wide receivers

Sep 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) during the second quarter against Seattle Seahawks at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Starters: Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen

Backups: K.J. Osborn and Jalen Reagor; Jalen Nailor

Tight ends

Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. (84) runs up field after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Starter: Irv Smith Jr.

Backups: Johnny Mundt; Ben Ellefson

Offensive tackles

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw (71) warms up before the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Starters: Christian Darrisaw (LT) and Brial O’Neill (LT)

Backups: Blake Brandel (LT) and Oli Udoh (RT); Vederian Lowe (LT)

Interior offensive line

Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury (56) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in action during the game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Starters: Ezra Cleveland (LG), Garrett Bradbury (C) and Ed Ingram (RG)

Backups: Austin Schlottmann (C) and Chris Reed (RG)

Defensive line

Sep 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles against the Minnesota Vikings defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson (94) in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Nose tackle starter: Harrison Phillips

Defensive end starters: Dalvin Tomlinson and Jonathan Bullard

Defensive end backups: James Lynch and Ross Blacklock; Esezi Otomewo

Outside linebacker

Jul 29, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings outside linebackers Danielle Hunter (99) and Za’Darius Smith (55) warm up during training camp at US Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Starters: Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith

Backups: Patrick Jones II and D.J. Wonnum; Luiji Vilain

Inside linebackers

Nov 22, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) celebrates after making an interception against the Dalles Cowboys in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Starters: Eric Kendricks (MLB) and Jordan Hicks (WLB)

Backups: Troy Dye (MLB) and Brian Asamoah (WLB)

Cornerback

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson (7) cheers during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Starters: Patrick Peterson and Cameron Dantzler

Backups: Chandon Sullivan and Akayleb Evans; Kris Boyd and Andrew Booth Jr.

Safeties

Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith lines up in an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Starters: Harrison Smith and Camryn Bynum

Backups: Lewis Cine and Josh Metellus

Specialists

Nov 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph (1) celebrates his game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Kicker: Greg Joseph

Punter/holder: Ryan Wright

Long snapper: Andrew DePaola

Kick return starter: Nwangwu

Kick return backups: Chandler; Osborn

Punt return starter: Reagor

Punt return backups: Osborn; Nailor

