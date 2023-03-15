Vikings get under cap but still have work to do

The Vikings got under the cap on Wednesday but that doesn’t mean they’re done trimming salaries.

All NFL teams had to be under the cap number of $224.8 million by 3 p.m. Wednesday. The Vikings were able to become cap compliant after restructuring quarterback Kirk Cousins’ contract to save $16 million in cap space on Monday.

The Vikings announced Wednesday they have agreed to terms with cornerback Byron Murphy, edge rusher Marcus Davenport and tight end Josh Oliver but none they haven’t officially signed. All those deals previously had been reported, and Minnesota now must fit the players under the cap.

The Vikings also announced that they have re-signed restricted free agents Ben Ellefson, a tight end, and Kenny Willekes, a defensive lineman. A source said Ellefson was not given a restricted free-agent tender, so he signed for a salary likely well under the minimum tender amount of $2.627. It’s believed to be a similar situation involving Willekes.

In order to sign Murphy, Davenport and Oliver, the Vikings likely will need to address what to do with high-priced veterans safety Harrison Smith, running back Dalvin Cook and edge rusher Za’Darius Smith.

Harrison Smith is on the books for a base salary of $14.7 million and a cap number of $19.127 million. He has $1.25 million of his contract in line to become guaranteed Friday, so a move likely would need to be made by then on whether to sign him to restructured contract or release him.

Cook is on the books for a base salary of $10.4 million and a cap number of $14.1 million. Cook, who recently had shoulder surgery, would be assured Friday on invoking an injury guarantee of $2 million. But it remains to be seen whether he would continue to play under his current contract, would accept a pay cut or could be traded.

Za’Darius Smith is on the books for a base salary of $9.45 million with a cap number of $15.49 million. He would have $5.05 million of his contract guaranteed on Friday. Reportedly unhappy, he could be traded or released. The Vikings brought in Davenport as his possible replacement.

The Vikings head into the new league year having added at least three key pieces. Murphy, who can play both outside cornerback and in the slot, will become the top cornerback on the roster when he signs.

“I know he’s a solid player, so that’s an understandable move,” said Chandon Sullivan’s, who is a free agent after being Minnesota’s primary nickel back last season and doesn’t know if he’ll be re-signed or not.

Davenport, who had just a half sack in 15 games last season for New Orleans, will try to return to his 2021 form, when he had nine sacks in just 11 Saints games. Oliver, a top-notch blocker, is in line to play both along with Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson and be his backup.

Bud Grant remembered

A private memorial service will be held Saturday at Grace Church in Eden Prairie for Bud Grant, the legendary Vikings coach who died last Saturday at age 95. There will be a public celebration of Grant at U.S. Bank Stadium in May. In lieu of flowers, Grant’s family has asked that donations instead be made to either the Minnesota Vikings Foundation or the DAV Foundation in Chaska.