Vikings’ U.S. Bank Stadium named best home field in the NFL
Since 2016, the Vikings have been playing their home games in U.S. Bank Stadium. The stadium is well known for its almost-deafening crowds.
That, on top of the facilities that stadium has to offer, helped the Vikings’ home field rank as the No. 1 in the NFL, according to our friends at Touchdown Wire. Mark Lane of Touchdown Wire wrote:
“The Minnesota Vikings managed to get a venue that mimics having a retractable roof without actually opening it up and exposing the fans and players to the inhospitable Minneapolis weather. The stadium also provides iconic scenes of downtown. The exterior is a bit asymmetrical, but it is nevertheless one of the more visually appealing venues in all of sports.”
As of now, the Vikings should be able to utilize their home-field advantage once again. The league expects to play with full stadiums in 2021. That should help plenty of teams affect opposing offenses with a hostile environment, Minnesota included.