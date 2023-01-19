Vikings have two of PFF’s top 50 free agents of 2023

The 2023 free agency class has some real intrigue and the Minnesota Vikings are a big contributor to that. According to PFF’s Brad Spielberger, the Vikings have two of the NFL’s top 50 free agents in defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson at 15 and cornerback Patrick Peterson at 18.

Both Tomlinson and Peterson played key roles for the Vikings this season and they could very well be on other teams next season.

Here is what Spielberger had to say about Tomlinson.

“While Tomlinson missed Weeks 9-12 due to injury, he managed to post a career-best 79.1 pass-rush grade and a sixth straight season to start his career grading above 74.0 overall. He’s a better fit as a zero- or one-technique, with his 55 tackles for loss or no gain since 2017 the third-most among interior players and with his pass-rush upside better deployed as an added benefit but not the primary feature.”

Spielberger’s words about Peterson were just as nice about Peterson.

“Peterson’s 80.7 grade in 2022 was the second-highest mark of his illustrious 12-year career, an impressive accomplishment this far down the road. Peterson intercepted 6.9% of passes thrown into his coverage this season, the fifth-best mark in the NFL, but his value is seen outside of just the turnovers. Peterson’s 82.5 coverage grade ended up trailing only three other players, including New York Jets rookie phenom Sauce Gardner, with his 0.81 yards per coverage snap allowed also a top-15 mark.”

Both players could be priorities to bring back next season considering their success. A lot will depend on the salaries that they will command and how the Vikings’ salary cap situation shakes up.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire