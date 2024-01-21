Advertisement

Vikings Twitter reacts to the Packers brutal loss vs. 49ers

Tyler Forness
·2 min read

The Minnesota Vikings aren’t in the 2023 NFL playoffs but there are still rooting interests for them.

With two NFC North teams in the playoffs heading into the divisional round of the playoffs, fans of the purple and gold can either cheer for their division rivals or hope for their downfall.

On Saturday night, the Green Bay Packers led for the majority of the second-half against the San Francisco 49ers but they couldn’t hold onto the lead in a 24-21 loss.

Needless to say, Vikings fans were enjoying the loss in a major way and took to Twitter to show their excitement.

The Real Forno Show

[lawrence-related id=89616,89633,89630,87649,89595,89586,89584,89569,89486,89576]

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire