Vikings Twitter reacts to the Packers brutal loss vs. 49ers

The Minnesota Vikings aren’t in the 2023 NFL playoffs but there are still rooting interests for them.

With two NFC North teams in the playoffs heading into the divisional round of the playoffs, fans of the purple and gold can either cheer for their division rivals or hope for their downfall.

On Saturday night, the Green Bay Packers led for the majority of the second-half against the San Francisco 49ers but they couldn’t hold onto the lead in a 24-21 loss.

Needless to say, Vikings fans were enjoying the loss in a major way and took to Twitter to show their excitement.

The Packers moved off Aaron Rodgers and got *better* overnight — Phil Mackey 🎙 (@PhilMackey) January 21, 2024

Jordan Love might have missed even more passes than Brock Purdy in this game iwbh — Gary Treeman (@PurpyNFL) January 21, 2024

LET IT BE FOREVER KNOWN THAT KIRK COUSINS DID WHAT JORDAN LOVE COULD NOT pic.twitter.com/kWXysiPycz — Jason (@_jason_777) January 21, 2024

They weren't gonna make it either way. They had to deal with the Kirk Cousins curse too. https://t.co/TxSa6Qp3wn — JJ VIKINGS (@JJVikings) January 21, 2024

beating the niners isn’t for everyone — maye 🔜 (@LocktoMinny) January 21, 2024

Dear Packers fans, I know this hurts And I'm glad it does Sincerely, Vikings Twitter — rastapasta9 (@rastapasta_9) January 21, 2024

Wow, and like that Jordan Love might be the fourth-ranked QB in division next year. Unacceptable throw in that spot. — Paul Allen (@PAOnTheMic) January 21, 2024

Cowboys curse? Everytime the Packers beat the Cowboys in the playoffs, they lose the following round 🧐 2023: Won @ DAL, lost @ SF

2016: Won @ DAL, lost @ ATL

2024: Won vs DAL, lost @ SEA pic.twitter.com/HUZLR95bYA — ≋𝘿≋ (@VikingsDynasty) January 21, 2024

As a Viking’s fan I’d love to say there is a feeling of schadenfreude about the young, upstart Packers getting bounced from the playoffs on a wide-left/across the body interception. But the truth is I just feel nothing after years of heartbreak. Skol Vikings! pic.twitter.com/sjVXVSJu0D — Steve Rixen (@YNWASteve) January 21, 2024

The Real Forno Show

[lawrence-related id=89616,89633,89630,87649,89595,89586,89584,89569,89486,89576]

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire