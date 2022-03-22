Vikings Twitter explodes after Za’Darius Smith signing

Minnesota Vikings fans have been on the edge of their seats ever since it was announced that two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith was in town for a visit.

The thought of Smith joining Danielle Hunter and creating one of the best one-two punch combos in the NFL had SKOL nation begging the football gods to move mountains, manifest miracles and basically, do whatever it took to ensure a deal went through.

Now, the former Green Bay Packer will be wearing purple in 2022 after agreeing to a three-year, $42 million deal with the Vikings. The pipe dream of a Smith and Hunter defensive combo has become a reality.

After a relatively quiet free agency, Vikings fans were ready to unleash after hearing news of the deal on Tuesday.

Vikings Twitter was on a whole other level

The cool side of Viking Twitter learning, we have signed Jordan Hicks, Harrison Phillips, and now Za'Darius Smith. pic.twitter.com/YX3I7khfEB — SWFL VIKINGS FAN CLUB (@SWFLVIKINGS) March 22, 2022

Harrison Smith

Danielle Hunter

Za'Darius Smith

Eric Kendricks

Jordan Hicks

Harrison Phillips Ok I'm excited. pic.twitter.com/tmj9zEo8o2 — The Sad Vikings Fan 😭 (@TheSadSkol) March 22, 2022

The Vikings ranked 2nd in the NFL in sacks during 2021 with Danielle Hunter missing 59% of all games. Now, Hunter returns to meet at the quarterback with Za'Darius Smith. Sky should be the limit inside a brand new 3-4 defense. — Dustin Baker (@DustBaker) March 22, 2022

Literally having good pass rush helps our CBs, with hunter and Za’Darius smith meeting at the quarterback…. 2 seconds max to hold that ball 🏈 😂 — James Movick (@CatchTheeL) March 22, 2022

Where I found out the Za’Darius Smith news… @Vikings pic.twitter.com/Vqz12wXKZe — Troy Klongerbo (@troyklongerbo) March 22, 2022

Every time the Vikings played the Packers i was really scared to play Za'darius Smith. Glad to have him on the right side now — Jacob (42-31) (@JELSON4321) March 22, 2022

Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith are going to be nasty though #Skol #Vikings — Dink (@DeviousDink) March 22, 2022

Vikings fans imagining if Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith can stay healthy at the same time: #skol https://t.co/xYIFI6kRRQ pic.twitter.com/2GuRhi93yf — 3rd and Forever (@3rd_forever10k) March 22, 2022

Za’Darius Smith, Danielle Hunter, Dalvin Tomlinson, Eric Kendricks, Harrison Phillips, Jordan Hicks being 6 of the front seven has to be SCARY to opposing offenses — Optimistic Vikings fan (@Superskolfan) March 22, 2022

He literally tweeted “meet at the QB” after I posted this, so you’re welcome @Vikings #Skol pic.twitter.com/nJ6JWuczjT — CEO Up4Discussion (@Up4Discussion_7) March 22, 2022

Good luck trying to stop this duo 😈😈 pic.twitter.com/c6NpuSJJEs — 𝙀𝙙𝙬𝙞𝙣✨ (@Hamfor6) March 22, 2022

