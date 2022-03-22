Vikings Twitter explodes after Za’Darius Smith signing
Minnesota Vikings fans have been on the edge of their seats ever since it was announced that two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith was in town for a visit.
The thought of Smith joining Danielle Hunter and creating one of the best one-two punch combos in the NFL had SKOL nation begging the football gods to move mountains, manifest miracles and basically, do whatever it took to ensure a deal went through.
Now, the former Green Bay Packer will be wearing purple in 2022 after agreeing to a three-year, $42 million deal with the Vikings. The pipe dream of a Smith and Hunter defensive combo has become a reality.
Let’s Go💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 https://t.co/tYho5czqKe
— Za'Darius Smith (@zadariussmith) March 22, 2022
After a relatively quiet free agency, Vikings fans were ready to unleash after hearing news of the deal on Tuesday.
Vikings Twitter was on a whole other level
The cool side of Viking Twitter learning, we have signed Jordan Hicks, Harrison Phillips, and now Za'Darius Smith. pic.twitter.com/YX3I7khfEB
— SWFL VIKINGS FAN CLUB (@SWFLVIKINGS) March 22, 2022
Harrison Smith
Danielle Hunter
Za'Darius Smith
Eric Kendricks
Jordan Hicks
Harrison Phillips
Ok I'm excited. pic.twitter.com/tmj9zEo8o2
— The Sad Vikings Fan 😭 (@TheSadSkol) March 22, 2022
— Za'Darius Smith Parody👑 (@ZaDariusParody) March 22, 2022
The Vikings ranked 2nd in the NFL in sacks during 2021 with Danielle Hunter missing 59% of all games.
Now, Hunter returns to meet at the quarterback with Za'Darius Smith. Sky should be the limit inside a brand new 3-4 defense.
— Dustin Baker (@DustBaker) March 22, 2022
Literally having good pass rush helps our CBs, with hunter and Za’Darius smith meeting at the quarterback…. 2 seconds max to hold that ball 🏈 😂
— James Movick (@CatchTheeL) March 22, 2022
— Za'Darius Smith Parody👑 (@ZaDariusParody) March 22, 2022
Where I found out the Za’Darius Smith news… @Vikings pic.twitter.com/Vqz12wXKZe
— Troy Klongerbo (@troyklongerbo) March 22, 2022
Every time the Vikings played the Packers i was really scared to play Za'darius Smith. Glad to have him on the right side now
— Jacob (42-31) (@JELSON4321) March 22, 2022
Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith are going to be nasty though #Skol #Vikings
— Dink (@DeviousDink) March 22, 2022
Za'Darius Smith & Danielle Hunter next season!!!!!! 💪🏾#SKOL #VIKINGS #MeetAtTheQuarterback pic.twitter.com/RsRLASQgyf
— The Sad Vikings Fan 😭 (@TheSadSkol) March 22, 2022
The hardest Za’Darius Smith was allowed to hit Aaron Rodgers before. #vikings pic.twitter.com/52eoGjhO4V
— Ali Siddiqui (@asiddiqui15) March 22, 2022
Vikings fans imagining if Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith can stay healthy at the same time: #skol https://t.co/xYIFI6kRRQ pic.twitter.com/2GuRhi93yf
— 3rd and Forever (@3rd_forever10k) March 22, 2022
Za’Darius Smith, Danielle Hunter, Dalvin Tomlinson, Eric Kendricks, Harrison Phillips, Jordan Hicks being 6 of the front seven has to be SCARY to opposing offenses
— Optimistic Vikings fan (@Superskolfan) March 22, 2022
— Drew🌳 (@YouGotMossedx) March 22, 2022
He literally tweeted “meet at the QB” after I posted this, so you’re welcome @Vikings #Skol pic.twitter.com/nJ6JWuczjT
— CEO Up4Discussion (@Up4Discussion_7) March 22, 2022
— Skol Vikes (@SkolBros) March 22, 2022
— Drew🌳 (@YouGotMossedx) March 22, 2022
@Vikings @zadariussmith Great Day! LFG!🎉🎉🎉🥳 pic.twitter.com/QS8gsbxPBT
— SKOLdier (@Skoldier_1) March 22, 2022
Good luck trying to stop this duo 😈😈 pic.twitter.com/c6NpuSJJEs
— 𝙀𝙙𝙬𝙞𝙣✨ (@Hamfor6) March 22, 2022
— Keith Saba (@Keithsaba8) March 22, 2022
