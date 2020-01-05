Vikings turn the ball over early, Saints take lead

The Vikings may not have much of a margin of error on the road today, and they turned the ball over in the first minute.

The Saints took advantage of a short field to take a quick 3-0 lead on the Vikings.

It could have been worse, but the Vikings defense made a solid stand once the drove inside the 10-yard line, forcing the Saints to settle for a 29-yard Wil Lutz field goal.

The Saints had the chance at the short field, after Vikings wideout Adam Thielen fumbled after a short completion.

The ball was knocked out by recent cornerback acquisition Janoris Jenkins, and scooped by safety Vonn Bell. Bell stepped out of bounds to prevent a long return, but the field position was an early gift for the Saints.

While Jenkins left the Giants under a dark cloud, he’s been a significant contributor already for the Saints, who are without cornerback Eli Apple today.