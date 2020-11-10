Vikings have tryouts with two different kickers
The Minnesota Vikings had its practice squad kicker poached from the Jacksonville Jaguars this week.
The Vikings protected kicker Chase McLaughlin for nine consecutive weeks. This week they did not and Jacksonville, a team that is depleted at kicker, ended up signing him.
McLaughlin was to provide depth for kicker Dan Bailey in what is an unconventional year due to the coronavirus pandemic. With McLaughlin gone, it seems like the Vikings are at least making an effort to make sure the team still has depth behind their starting kicker.
Minnesota has two tryouts with kickers. I think that these players are more of emergency options in case something happens with Bailey, as opposed to players they are replacing him with.
Based on the league’s transactions report, here are two kickers the Vikings will be taking a look at:
Vikings' tryouts:
Photo: Erich Schlegel/USA TODAY Sports
Kicker Casey Bednarski out of Minnesota State - Mankato
Kicker Nick Rose out of Texas