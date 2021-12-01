Vikings have tryout with RB Kerryon Johnson

The Vikings are deep at running back — but an injury to its starter has sent the team looking for more options.

Vikings primary back Dalvin Cook suffered a shoulder injury in the loss to the 49ers on Sunday. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cook is expected to miss at least two weeks.

Minnesota still has running backs Alexander Mattison and Kene Nwangwu — in addition to A.J. Rose on the practice squad —but it could always use depth.

Enter Kerryon Johnson, a running back who had a tryout with the Vikings this week, per the transactions wire.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in one game for the 49ers. But he had 181 rushing yards in 16 games for the Lions the year before.

Mattison will be the primary back with Cook out. Then, Nwangwu can add something as a speedy back who can thrive on outside carries. He can maybe even contribute in the passing game. Rose is a player who made a big impact in the preseason and might be able to find that same spark.