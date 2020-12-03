Vikings have a tryout with guard Zack Bailey

Minnesota has been sporadic at guard, pretty much all season.

The Vikings started with Pat Elflein in the right guard spot. Then, Elflein went down with an injury.

After that, the team initially went with Dru Samia at guard. Samia went down with an injury after just a few disappointing games.

Finally, Ezra Cleveland seemed like the answer to the Vikings’ right guard problem. Minnesota’s bad luck at the position continued, though: Cleveland suffered an injury and Brett Jones replaced him.

The Vikings seem to be seeking out an extra guard option, based on the league’s transaction wire:

Vikings' tryout list

Photo: Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports