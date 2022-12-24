Are Vikings a true threat in the NFC? 'NFL GameDay Morning'
"NFL GameDay Morning" discusses are the Minnesota Vikings a true threat in the NFC.
The Vikings will be without two starters vs. Giants
How to watch, listen or stream the Packers' Week 16 matchup with the Dolphins on Dec. 25, 2022.
Back in November, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Miami’s goal was to play in meaningful games in December and January. “When you are in those months playing meaningful football, it is something unlike any other style of football that exists,” McDaniel said. The Dolphins and the Green Bay Packers will have that type of experience when they meet on Christmas Day.
Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. The Ravens knew they would not have quarterback Lamar Jackson available for Saturday’s home game against the Falcons as he was ruled out for the third straight week with a knee injury, [more]
Here are five things to watch this week to see if the Giants can hold up their end of those playoff-clinching scenarios vs. the Minnesota Vikings.
Two officiating decisions drew the ire of the Commanders and their fans in last Sunday’s loss to the Giants and the NFL has reportedly admitted that one of them was the incorrect call. On a fourth down from the Giants’ six-yard-line in the final minute of the game, Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw a pass [more]
Ted Karras isn't used to being on the visiting side in New England.
In the short time since the unexpected passing of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris, hardly any details have emerged as to the cause of his death. Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin, who’ll call the Saturday night Raiders-Steelers game along with Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, and Steve Mariucci, indicated during a Friday appearance [more]
We love a good bad weather game. Sometimes, however, the weather is too bad for the game to be good. On Saturday, eight games will be played in cold-as-balls conditions. Via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, the folks at AccuWeather have generated so-called “RealFeel” temperatures for Saturday. The coldest it will feel is in Cleveland, [more]
There will be bad weather across the NFL this weekend.
Former 49ers quarterback Steve Young used a perfect Star Wars reference to explain Brock Purdy's success in the NFL.
The Bears released a statement to help Bears fans prepare for this Saturday's game at Soldier Field against the Bills.
In the spirit of Christmas, Trey Lance played Santa Claus and filled the 49ers' locker room with gifts on Thursday.
Several observations from the Eagles game against the Dallas Cowboys.
While speculation has centered around Arizona potentially firing Kliff Kingsbury, a report suggested another option for the NFL head coach.
The New York Jets cleared a path for the Jaguars to draft Trevor Lawrence. A 19-3 win over the Jets Thursday was a painful reminder of that mistake.
Thursday night's loss to the Jaguars shows that the Jets have to figure out their quarterback situation because Zach Wilson is not the answer for this win-now team.
The season began with widespread rumors that a season of unfulfilled expectations would potentially result in the Cowboys firing coach Mike McCarthy and hiring Sean Payton. As the season pushes toward a conclusion, with the Cowboys looking sluggish in their last two outings, the rumors are making the rounds, again. Yes, the chatter is back. [more]
The Patriots were busy making roster moves Friday ahead of their pivotal Week 16 showdown against the Bengals on Saturday afternoon.
Here are six surprising omissions from this year's Pro Bowl team.