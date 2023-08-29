Vikings trim roster to 53 players at today’s deadline

The Vikings began releasing players Tuesday morning ahead of the 3 p.m. deadline to set an initial 53-man roster. Here's a running list of players who have been informed they'll be let go, according to league sources. Some may return Wednesday when the Vikings can form a 16-man practice squad; up to six players can have over two years of experience. First, players without four years of experience are subject to being claimed by another team on waivers.

Here's the initial 53-man roster announced Tuesday afternoon.

Released

DT Esezi Otomewo

DT Sheldon Day

DT Ross Blacklock

DT T.J. Smith

OLB Luiji Vilain

OLB Benton Whitley

ILB Abraham Beauplan

CB Joejuan Williams

CB Jaylin Williams

WR Trishton Jackson

WR Thayer Thomas

WR Jacob Copeland

WR Lucky Jackson

WR Blake Proehl

RB Aaron Dykes

RB DeWayne McBride

TE Ben Sims

TE Colin Thompson

G Jack Snyder

G Alan Ali

Guard Chris Reed is expected to remain on the reserve/non-football injury list after suffering a leg injury away from the facility this summer, a source said. He'll transition from the active/NFI list and free up a roster spot.

The Vikings also parted ways with 15 players on Monday.

Otomewo, the former Gophers defender and fifth-round pick, is the second member of the Vikings' 2022 draft class who won't make the initial 53-man roster. Tackle Vederian Lowe, a sixth-round pick, was traded to the Patriots on Sunday night for a 2024 sixth-round pick.

Vilain, undrafted out of Wake Forest last year, was a priority rookie free agent who was guaranteed $227,000 to sign. He made last year's 53-man roster, but Vikings coaches lauded depth at the position this summer which included this year's top undrafted rookie, Andre Carter II. Danielle Hunter, Marcus Davenport, D.J. Wonnum and Patrick Jones II are locks.

A source said cornerback NaJee Thompson, the undrafted product from Georgia Southern, has been informed he'll make the 53-man roster. Thompson was an immediate standout on special teams before suffering a concussion in the Aug. 19 exhibition against the Titans.

Thompson will take a spot freed up by Williams, who got first-team reps early in camp as the No. 3 cornerback. But those snaps quickly went to rookie corner Mekhi Blackmon. Williams, the former Patriots second-round pick, then worked with the second-team defense opposite Andrew Booth Jr.

Star Tribune staff writer Ben Goessling contributed to this report.