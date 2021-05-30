Vikings tried to trade up to No. 8, but for which player?

Here’s an interesting post-script to last month’s draft.

A video posted by the Panthers shows that the Vikings made an effort to move up to No. 8 in the draft. Via SI.com (via @MySportsUpdate . . . via the Panthers’ YouTube.com channel), Minnesota tried to spring from No. 14 to No. 8.

Some believe the Vikings were trying to trade up to get Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. They possibly may have been trying to move up to get Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater. Both were gone before the Vikings were on the clock at No. 14. Minnesota then traded down with the Jets, to No. 23.

Fields went to the Bears at No. 11 after a trade up with the Giants; Slater became at Charger via pick No. 13.

Presumably, Minnesota also tried to move up to No. 9 with the Broncos, No. 10 with the Cowboys, No. 11 with the Giants, and (if Slater was the target) No. 12 with the Cowboys.

This disclosure underscores rumors that have lingered since the hours before the draft, that the Vikings were targeting Fields. Ultimately, they got Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond in round three.

And that could end up being a better situation for the Vikings. Simms regarded Mond as a better prospect than Fields or San Francisco quarterback Trey Lance. Also, getting Mond in round three instead of moving into the top 10 to get Fields allows the Vikings to make a less awkward transition, if one is to be made, from Kirk Cousins to someone else.

