Vikings training camp update: The Real Forno Show

The Minnesota Vikings have completed their fifth practice, and the first one in pads came on Monday afternoon.

As we look at the state of the Vikings roster, there are quite a few discussion points to go over.

Danielle Hunter returned to the practice field on Monday after signing an updated contract. What does the future look like?

Who are some of the early surprises and standouts?

What has Jaren Hall done in his first week of NFL practice?

The players like Brian Flores’ defense. How can the 2022 draft class be impactful in 2023 and beyond?

All of that and more on the latest episode of The Real Forno Show, airing Monday and Wednesday nights at 6 pm central on the Vikings 1st & SKOL YouTube channel.

