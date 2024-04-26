Vikings trade up to select Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy with No. 10 pick

The assumption was that the Vikings would have to make a blockbuster move to get their next quarterback. They couldn’t sit back and wait. Not with so much riding on this decision.

In the end, the Vikings only had to make a minor move to get their guy, acquiring the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, and using it to select Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. It’s the first time the Vikings have ever selected a quarterback in the Top 10.

The cost of the Vikings trading up was not nearly as astronomical as originally expected with them only having to flip the No. 129 pick and the No. 157 pick to the New York Jets to get it done. The fact that the the Vikings were able to hang on to the No. 23 pick was an added bonus.

This is a satisfying conclusion to the past couple of months for the Vikings. All throughout the predraft process general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell refused to tip their hand. They often spoke in generalities about the position group as a whole in an effort to keep up the facade of who they actually wanted.

As much as the Vikings tried to hide it, however, prognosticators consistently connected them to McCarthy.

It’s not hard to envision McCarthy playing the position under the tutelage of O’Connell considering his progression in college.

He played in a reserve role as a freshman, arriving on campus as a highly touted recruit, and getting his feet wet late in games. He went on to win the starting job as a sophomore, finishing with 208 of 322 on pass attempts for 2,719 yards and 22 touchdowns. He had similar stats as a junior, 240 of 332 on pass attempts for 2,991 and 22 touchdowns while leading Michigan to a national championship.

The biggest knock on McCarthy is that he wasn’t asked to throw as much as some of his peers in college. That said, McCarthy was extremely efficient when he did drop back to pass, evidenced by him setting a school record by completing 67.6 percent of his passes attempts throughout his career.

The good news for McCarthy is he won’t have to play right away if he isn’t ready. He can learn the ropes under journeyman quarterback Sam Darnold, who the Vikings signed to a 1-year, $10 million in free agency last month.

All things considered the Vikings were fortunate to get McCarthy given the amount of teams that targeted quarterbacks in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Not suprsingly, the Chicago Bears took USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick, the Washington Commanders took LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 pick, and the New England Patriots took UNC quarterback Drake Maye with the No. 3 pick.

No doubt the most surprising selection of the first round came when the Atlanta Falcons took Washington quarterback Michael Penix with the No. 8 pick. Then, after the Vikings nabbed McCarthy with the No. 10 pick, the Denver Broncos took Oregon quarterback Bo Nix with the No. 12 pick.

