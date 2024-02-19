Vikings trade up for quarterback in latest mock draft, while Commanders select Jayden Daniels

How will new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury impact the Washington Commanders’ search for a quarterback this offseason?

Kingsbury was hired two weeks ago and introduced last week as Dan Quinn’s new offensive coordinator. When Kingsbury was asked what he looked for in a quarterback, he responded, “The Chiefs quarterback.”

Kingsbury was joking, sort of. It was he who discovered Mahomes and recruited him to Texas Tech, where he coached him in college. Kingsbury knows there is no one like Mahomes, but the skillset he’s looking for is clear.

For Washington’s next quarterback, Kingsbury, Quinn and GM Adam Peters are looking for a quarterback who can make all the throws, make plays with his legs, and make plays off schedule.

The good news is the Commanders hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, and there are three quarterbacks who fit that description: Caleb Williams (USC), Drake Maye (North Carolina) and Jayden Daniels (LSU).

Williams is expected to go No. 1 overall to the Chicago Bears, but you can’t rule out Washington making a move up to trade for Williams. Not only is Williams from Washington, D.C., but Kingsbury coached him last season at USC.

In a mock draft from Josh Edwards of CBS Sports, he has a trade involving the top three quarterbacks — but it’s not Washington or Chicago.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire