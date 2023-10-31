Should the Vikings trade for a QB or tank for draft position after the loss of Kirk Cousins? | The Exempt List

Video Transcript

CHARLES MCDONALD: What's next for them? I--

BILL BARNWELL: I have no idea.

CHARLES MCDONALD: I have no idea. Because you know, there's a day left until the trade deadline. Do you trade for Ryan Tannehill? Do you trade for Jameis Winston? Or do you just say, oof?

Because look, I think Kevin O'Connell, he did enough last year to not get fired this year, if they just get out the rest of the way. And I think that's good because I think he's a really talented coach, play caller, the roster. Just, you know, they're getting a little bit of a transition. I think you kind of just ride it out with Jaren Hall the rest of the way.

BILL BARNWELL: You get Nick Mullens back in a few weeks. Maybe you're hoping that happens. How-- every, every path seems bad. You can poke so many holes in each path. Let's say they go and get a Tannehill.

Well, Tannehill is hurt. He's going to be a free agent after the year. They're already in rough cap shape to begin with. So they're going have to pay more in draft capital to get the Titans to eat more of his deal to get that trade to happen.

And even then, with Kirk playing really well, they were a team that had every game come down to the final few plays. They were 4-4 with Kirk. Their ceiling is six seed in the NFC, playing, you know, probably the Lions in the first round, where you would not think they're going to win in Detroit.

So is that really worth going out, giving up significant draft capital, just so you can not let down your locker room, which seemed crestfallen yesterday after Kirk got hurt? But then if you tank, you're basically saying yeah, we have no hope without Kirk. The rest of our season's meaningless.

That has really damaging effects on your locker room. We saw with the Browns when they were tanking. That situation felt hopeless for years until they had to make major changes. I don't know if O'Connell can recover from that. Are you going to just leave Justin Jefferson off the field for the rest of the year? You're probably too good to tank for Williams or Maye. It's like, what do you do?

CHARLES MCDONALD: I remember Schefter said, back when Justin Jefferson got hurt, hey, if this-- if this thing gets worse for the Vikings, you might not see him for the rest of the season. Which, I mean, I kind of get. Because this is about to be a huge investment for the Vikings. Because he's going to command $30 million a year?

BILL BARNWELL: $30-plus million a year, yeah.

CHARLES MCDONALD: You never want to quit on the year because there's so much work that goes into each game, each practice, every minute of an NFL season. And then when you get to game day, you're never, ever going to try to lose.

Because it's like I said. It's just it's too much work. It hurts too much. But there has-- if you're looking forward to next year and you lose out, you could say we will be in striking range of getting Drake Maye or Caleb Williams and putting them into an offense that has Kevin O'Connell calling the shots, Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, who looks like an absolute star.

The offensive line has some pieces. Maybe it's not all the way there yet. That's not a terrible situation for a rookie quarterback to walk into, especially like what we've seen. Bryce Young would love to walk into a situation like that.

So I don't know. It's kind of tough how you play it. I think you just kind of give it your best shot with Jaren Hall and see where you're at in a few months.