The Vikings should trade for Panthers QB Matt Corral

The Minesota Vikings are becoming less likely to extend quarterback Kirk Cousins and that raises the question as to who might be the quarterback of the future. NFL Network’s Mike Girardi reported that the Carolina Panthers are looking to move on from 2022 third-round pick quarterback Matt Corral and the Vikings should look to make a move for him.

The price isn’t going to be that much for Corral, as Girardi hinted. This could end up being a similar price point to what the Vikings traded for Ross Blacklock. Send a sixth-round pick for Corral and a seventh-round pick and you might be able to get a deal done. If that ends up being the pricetag, it should be a slam dunk.

Why should the Vikings pursue Corral? He has legit upside as a passer with the ability to run the football as well. My scouting report from last year believed in Corral. Here is what his profile looks like.

Corral looks like a natural throwing the football. He has an effortless throwing motion. His lower half is in-sync with his upper half, accentuating his good ball placement and accuracy. Thrives on throwing deep routes on the outside, consistently dropping them in the bucket. Over the middle, he needs some work, displaying eratic placement on deep shots. Has a piss missile for an arm, which allows him to make every throw at the next level. Corral is also a true gunslinger. He hasn’t met a throw that he doesn’t think he can make. Shows patience in the pocket. Displays excellent rushing ability. Knows when to break the pocket for a run and displays a level of fearlessness usually reserved for fullbacks. Can play well outside of structure, but thrives inside of it, especially in the pocket. His decision making has grown leaps and bounds this year. Still takes chances, but is much more calculated.

It isn’t all great. Corral has a decent way to go, which is why a player with his talent fell to the third round.

Needs to stop taking unnecessary hits. His fearless rushing style got him injured in college (lower leg multiple times) and will haunt him more at the next level. Transitioning away from a RPO-heavy offense should help that. Ran an offense predicated on a lot of half-field reads. Will need work in this area, as he will with his internal clock. Too often on deep concepts, he would stay in the pocket for four-plus seconds. His ability to sense pressure is not bad persay, but definitely inconsistent. Needs to get better on taking the safe play instead of always trying to find the deep shot. Strays out of mechanics under pressure and on the move, causing accuracy issues.

Corral got a second-round grade and was my quarterback three in the class. If you can develop him, there is a real chance he can be your starting quarterback. However, if he doesn’t, you have a very inexpensive quarterback as your backup for three years. Well worth the risk.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire