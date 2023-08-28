Vikings trade OT Vederian Lowe to Patriots

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah loves to make trades and has done so around cutdown day again. According to The Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling, the Minnesota Vikings traded offensive tackle Vederian Lowe to the New England Patriots for a 2024 sixth-round pick.

The Vikings 2022 sixth-round pick was slated to make the team as one of their swing tackles. He had played 140 snaps during the preseason, including 129 of them on the left side.



Lowe had played well in his time during the preseason, leaving some to believe that Oli Udoh was expendable due to his success.

Across his 140 snaps, Pro Football Focus graded Lowe really well. He achieved an overall grade of 72.0 with a pass-blocking grade of 73.8 and a run-blocking grade of 65.6.

The move helps the Patriots’ offensive tackle depth, as they had acquired Tyrone Wheatley Jr. from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for running back Pierre Strong Jr.

The Vikings currently have 85 players on the roster and need to get down to 53 by Tuesday, August 29th at 3 pm central.

