Vikings trade up once again, this time to select Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner

After trading up to select Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 pick, the Vikings remained aggressive in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night, trading up once again, this time select Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner with the No. 17 pick.

It was a rather hefty price tag to make the deal, as the Vikings flipped the No. 23 pick and the No. 167 pick in this year’s draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars, as well as a third-round pick and a fourth-round pick in next year’s draft.

It’s safe to assume defensive coordinator Brian Flores was very happy with the selection of Turner. He’s a prospect many prognosticators had going much higher in the first round after a standout career at Alabama.

After losing star edge rusher Danielle Hunter in free agency, the Vikings initially filled the void by signing edge rushers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel. The addition of Turner helps further solidify that position group.

