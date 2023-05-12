Vikings trade OLB Za’Darius Smith to Browns

Tyler Forness
·1 min read

After holding firm when outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith asked to be released before free agency, he gets his with to move on from the Minnesota Vikings.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Vikings have traded Smith to the Cleveland Browns for undisclosed draft capital. He also gets a re-worked contract with $11.75 million guaranteed in 2023 while getting to hit the free agent market in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire