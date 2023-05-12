Vikings trade OLB Za’Darius Smith to Browns

After holding firm when outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith asked to be released before free agency, he gets his with to move on from the Minnesota Vikings.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Vikings have traded Smith to the Cleveland Browns for undisclosed draft capital. He also gets a re-worked contract with $11.75 million guaranteed in 2023 while getting to hit the free agent market in 2024.

The #Vikings are trading three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Za’Darius Smith to the #Browns, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. His reworked deal guarantees him $11.75 million in 2023 and he’ll be a FA next March. Deal negotiated by his new agent @ErikBurkhardt of @RocNationSports. pic.twitter.com/dBld2TfSzp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 12, 2023

