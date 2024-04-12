If Vikings trade up in NFL Draft, here are the quarterbacks they could take

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah showed an impressive poker face this week at TCO Performance Center. Asked about which quarterback the Vikings prefer ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25-27, Adofo-Mensah kept his cards close to his chest, well aware that it does him no good to tip his hand at this point.

“There are multiple guys that we are in love with,” he said. “There are also other guys that we are in love with if we get them at a certain value.”

How many quarterbacks are the Vikings in love with in this particular draft class?

“I wish I could give you that answer,” Adofo-Mensah said. “That would make my phone calls a little tougher.”

Maybe the biggest thing Adofo-Mensah appreciates about head coach Kevin O’Connell is that he has an open mind about what makes sense for the Vikings.

“We’ve really come to appreciate how guys get to their answers a different way,” Adofo-Mensah said. “I think that’s going to serve us well.”

If the Vikings trade up in the first round, here are the quarterbacks they could take:

Jayden Daniels

College: LSU

Height: 6 feet, 4 inches

Weight: 210 pounds

Age: 23 years old

Analysis: The raw ability is not a question for Jayden Daniels. He is the definition of a playmaker on the field considering the stress he can on the defense. He starred at LSU last season, making an impact with his arm and his legs, paving the way for him to win the Heisman Trophy. There isn’t a more dynamic player at his position in the draft. That said, Daniels is rather rather lanky, which leads some to believe he will have to change his game to stay healthy at the next level.

Drake Maye

College: North Carolina

Height: 6 feet, 3 inches

Weight: 225 pounds

Age: 21 years old

Analysis: There’s no doubt that Drake Maye looks the part. He has the prototypical frame, and he possesses the talent needed to make every throw at all levels of the field. He showcased both of those things at UNC while elevating the play of everybody around him. The biggest concern with Maye is his tendency to miss layups. The film shows he had trouble making some of the easy throws. He needs to be able to do that with consistency at the next level.

J.J. McCarthy

College: Michigan

Height: 6 feet, 3 inches

Weight: 220 pounds

Age: 21 years old

Analysis: There might not be a more polarizing prospect than J.J. McCarthy. He wasn’t asked to throw too much at Michigan, and thus, his resume isn’t as statistically impressive as his draft peers. On the flip side, McCarthy led the program to a national championship, proving himself as the unquestioned leader at every turn. Though he might not have an elite arm, he does have the ability to make something happen when a play breaks down. There is likely a good amount of untapped potential with McCarthy at the next level.

