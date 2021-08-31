Vikings trade for Jets TE Chris Herndon, waive TE Zach Davidson, QB Jake Browning, others

Aug. 31—The Vikings on Tuesday wasted no time in addressing their need at tight end.

The team traded undisclosed draft assets for New York Jets tight end Chris Herndon, who in three years in the NFL has had seasons of 39 catches in 2018 and 31 in 2020. The move comes after it was learned last weekend that starting tight end Irv Smith Jr. will miss at least the start of the season due to a torn meniscus, and he will have knee surgery this week.

Tuesday marked the deadline for teams to cut rosters down to the NFL maximum of 53 for the regular season. A source said that the Vikings waived tight end Zach Davidson, a fifth-round pick out of Central Missouri, with the knowledge they would acquire Herndon.

A source said the Vikings have waived quarterback Jake Browning, but want him for the practice squad. That leaves rookie Kellen Mond as the presumed backup to Kirk Cousins, although a source said Browning has been told he still could compete for the job if he's on the practice squad.

Sources said other players the Vikings let go Tuesday included guard Dakota Dozier, defensive end Hercules Mata'afa, cornerbacks Tye Smith and Parry Nickerson, fullback Jake Bargas, tackle Zack Bailey, guard Kyle Hinton, wide receivers Whop Philyor and Myron Mitchell, tight end Shane Zylstra, linebacker Tuf Borland, Also, guard Dru Samia and safety Luther Kirk were waived with injury designations.