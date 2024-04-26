Vikings trade up to draft Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy at 10

The Minnesota Vikings must have felt desperation when they saw the New York Jets sitting at the 10th pick in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday.

It could explain why they swung a deal with the Jets to move from 11 to 10 before selecting Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy.

Jets receive picks 11, 129 overall and 157 overall for 10 and 203 to the Vikings. (via @mikegarafolo) https://t.co/uhPOMn3h2p — NFL (@NFL) April 26, 2024

Was Minnesota worried about another team speaking to the Jets about the 10th pick? Or was it pure panic?

