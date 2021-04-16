Vikings trade down and draft tackle in Casserly’s mock draft

The Vikings desperately need help on the offensive line as they head into the 2021 NFL Draft.

The team was able to snag some offensive line help and gain some assets while doing so in Charley Casserly’s newest mock draft over at NFL.com.

The Vikings traded from 14 to 19 with the Washington Football Team. Casserly doesn’t go into trade specifics, but considering Washington drafts quarterback Trey Lance with this pick, it’s probably safe to say that it’s at least for a future second-round pick.

With the 19th pick, the Vikings draft Virginia Tech tackle Christian Darrisaw.

Here’s what Casserly wrote about the pick:

Minnesota fills a big need by solidifying the left tackle position after Riley Reiff’s exit.

If a quarterback were to still be available at 14, which seems unlikely, that would be huge for the Vikings being able to leverage their draft position for a possible trade.

Even if the Vikings end up with Darrisaw at 14, most fans would probably be just fine with that.