Vikings trade Danny Isidora to Dolphins

After two seasons in Minnesota, guard Danny Isidora is heading home to Miami.

The Vikings have traded Isidora to Miami for a seventh-round draft pick, the Dolphins announced.

A 2017 fifth-round draft pick, Isidora grew up in Florida and played his college football at Miami. He’ll now add depth to the Dolphins’ offensive line.

Isidora wasn’t expected to make the Vikings’ 53-man roster, but the Dolphins apparently didn’t think he’d make it through waivers to them, so they were willing to give up a pick to get him.

In two years with the Vikings, Isidora played in 21 games with three starts.