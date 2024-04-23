A Vikings trade with Chargers makes more sense than with Cardinals

Because of their two first-round picks and the fact the quarterback Kirk Cousins left in free agency to sign with the Atlanta Falcons, the Minnesota Vikings are the team most discussed as a candidate to trade up in the 2024 NFL draft.

They need a quarterback and own both the 11th and 23rd picks.

They have been connected to Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy and many look at the Arizona Cardinals as a potential trade partner with the fourth overall pick.

However, the Cardinals don’t make the most sense as a trade partner.

Why?

When NFL teams trade up, they often are trading to either get the highest pick or to leapfrog a team they believe will target the player they seek.

The Los Angeles Chargers, who have the fifth overall pick, will not draft a quarterback.

The New York Giants, who have the sixth pick, might draft a quarterback.

The Chargers are believed to be okay with moving back.

The Cardinals are believed to be insisting on three first-round picks in a deal to move back. The Vikings don’t want to pay that price.

The solution? Try and work out a deal with the Chargers, whose price tag might not be as high and they would still get ahead of the Giants.

Really the only reason for the Vikings to target the fourth overall pick is if they know or believe that the Cardinals are in talks with another team for the selection.

Since the Cardinals seem content this year staying where they are to select Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., it will take a tremendous offer to make them move and probably a side deal to ensure they can come back up.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire