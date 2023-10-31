Vikings trade for Cards QB Josh Dobbs

The hours leading up to Tuesday’s trade deadline certainly saw an expected amount of action, as teams were making 11th hour deals to improve their chances for the remainder of the season. One of the more notable deals involved a player and two teams many might not have expected would matter as much as it has.

The Minnesota Vikings acquired quarterback Josh Dobbs from the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday in a trade that involved swapping later round picks. Dobbs is now off to his fourth NFL home in as many seasons.

Comp update: Cardinals traded Josh Dobbs and a 7th-round pick to the Vikings for a 6th-round pick, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2023

The unfortunate loss of Kirk Cousins for the year due to a ruptured Achilles created the immediate need for a quarterback. Minnesota has fought back valiantly from an 0-3 start to now sitting at 4-4, with a soft upcoming schedule that includes the Falcons, Saints, Broncos, Bears and Raiders.

In an weird way, the Vikings are oddly victims of their own success. The reigning NFC North champions are playing too well for them to pack it in for the rest of the season. Minnesota owes it to their team and their fans to at least give it a shot with a viable quarterback.

If we’ve learned anything from the Cardinals this year, Josh Dobbs fits the bill. Arizona has been oddly more competitive than anticipated in 2023, and Dobbs is a big reason why. He has completed 62% of his throws for 1,569 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions, as well as 258 yards on the ground and three rushing touchdowns.

With Dobbs gone from the Cardinals, it means the Seattle Seahawks will not be seeing him during their Week 18 rematch. Unless the Vikings end up playing Seattle in the playoffs, it’s likely the Seahawks won’t see him again the rest of the year.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire