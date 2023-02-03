Vikings trade back, land CB in latest Pro Football Network mock draft

Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah came to the NFL from the world of Wall Street and showed in his first calendar year running the team that he loves himself a trade.

Adofo-Mensah made multiple deals during the 2022 NFL draft, including setting the NFL world by storm by moving down with two division rivals. Pro Football Network’s Arif Hasan has him doing so one more time by trading down with the New York Giants. In turn, he has the Vikings selecting Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon.

“Having missed out on the first tier of cornerbacks in the draft, the Vikings can trade back and still grab a first-round quality player while still accumulating the picks that Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is known to love having. The Vikings just sunk second- and fourth-round picks in cornerbacks last year and have a younger player in Cameron Dantzler that they might want to continue to develop. The problem is that those three players are the only ones they have under contract next year, and none of them are by any means reliable. Devon Witherspoon has the opportunity to break into the top-10 conversation if the draft circuit goes well for him. But for now, he’ll be in the second tier. The Vikings should like both his length and agility, two things not often paired together.”

Adding Witherspoon would be excellent for the Vikings but, as Hasan mentions, a great pre-draft process will likely shoot him up in the draft come April.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire