Vikings trade back with Jets in the 2021 NFL draft

With key players at positions of need already off the board, the Vikings opted to trade back in the 2021 NFL draft.

Minnesota dealt the 14th pick to the New York Jets on Thursday. The Vikings received No. 23, No. 66 and No. 86 in exchange for No. 14 and No. 143, according to The Athletic’s Connor Hughes.

Minnesota still has a chance to fill a need with a good player at No. 23. The Vikings couldn’t get a second-rounder, but 66th overall is pretty close. Minnesota has glaring needs at offensive line and defensive line.

With the No. 14 pick, the Jets nabbed USC OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, who has the versatility to play both guard and tackle. Although, some see Vera-Tucker as only a guard at the NFL level.