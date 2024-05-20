Vikings topple Triton in final regular season game

May 19—The Hayfield softball team closed out its regular season with an 8-0 win over Triton on the road Friday.

Elaina Masching struck out 11 to record the shutout for Hayfield (11-8 overall).

Hayfield pitching: Elaina Masching (W) 7 IP, 4 H, 3 BB, 0 R, 11 K

Hayfield hitting: Kenna Selk, 1-for-5, double, RBI, 2 R; Nora Bamlet, 3-for-5, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Natalie Beaver, 2-for-3, double, RBI, 2 R, BB; Melody Walker, 1-for-3, double, RBI; Ella Bamlet, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; J. Christopherson, 2-for-3, R, BB