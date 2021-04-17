Vikings’ top undrafted free agents of the past decade

Under Rick Spielman and even before that, the Vikings have been known as a team that can find value near the end of the NFL draft.

Just look at Minnesota’s best seventh-round picks of the past decade. The Vikings have developed several of those players into competent starters.

Undrafted free agency is no different. The Vikings have not only landed undrafted free agents who didn’t get cut, the team has seen some become elite players in the NFL.

In May, the Vikings will have to go through the undrafted free agency process yet again, trying to find talent that was overlooked by NFL teams amid the draft.

Until then, here is a list of the team’s best undrafted free agents of the past decade:

RB Mike Boone

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Mike Boone. Photo: AP Photo/Brett Duke

Boone was an undrafted free agent in 2018. He signed with the Vikings and turned into a pretty good running back and special teams player. Boone was underutilized in the Minnesota offense, often due to Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison taking the majority of carries. But this offseason, Boone signed with the Broncos, so now he has a chance at a bigger role.

LB Eric Wilson

Former Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Eric Wilson. Photo: AP Photo/John Froschauer

Due to depth problems at linebacker in 2020, Wilson got a chance at being a full-time starter. He had a career year, tallying three interceptions, eight passes defended and three sacks. Before that, he was a useful linebacker to have below Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks on the depth chart. He even blocked a punt in 2019.

S Anthony Harris

Former Minnesota Vikings defensive back Anthony Harris. Photo: Steven Bisig/USA TODAY Sports

Harris was an undrafted free agent in 2015. He eventually worked his way up the depth chart, starting alongside Harrison Smith at safety. In his first season as a full-time starter in 2019, Harris impressed. He had six interceptions and 11 passes defended. He finished 2019 with a PFF grade of 90.5. He regressed in 2020, but now he has a chance for a comeback season with the Eagles.

WR Adam Thielen

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen. Photo: AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Stop us if you've heard this before: Thielen signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent after playing for Minnesota State Mankato in college. The rest is history. Thielen moved up the depth chart, became a starter and has made two Pro Bowls since. In 2020 — a year where he turned 30 — he had 14 touchdown receptions.

