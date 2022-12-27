The Vikings can be any of the top three seeds. Here’s how

The Minnesota Vikings have already taken a step forward toward making the Super Bowl by clinching the NFC North with a win over the Indianapolis Colts in week 15. In doing so, they have clinched a top-four seed. With the Vikings being five games ahead of the NFC South-leading Buccaneers, they have clinched at least a top-three seed.

Over the next two weeks, the Vikings will determine what seed they will get, but it could be any of the top three. Here are the ways the Vikings can earn each of the top-three seeds.

Number one seed

Dec 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings place kicker Greg Joseph (1) and head coach Kevin O’Connell celebrate the win after the game against the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles magic number: 1

In order to get the number one seed, it’s quite simple. The Vikings need to win out and the Eagles need to lose out. As of this writing, the Vikings have a 2% chance to get the number one seed per 538. The Eagles face the lowly New Orleans Saints and the New York Giants to finish the regular season with both games at home.

Number two seed

Dec 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) runs the ball against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings magic number: 2

The Vikings are most likely going to earn the number two seed as all it will take are a combination of two Vikings wins and San Francisco 49ers losses. It’s definitely plausible for both of these to happen. The Vikings play two winable games against division rivals in Green Bay and Chicago on the road and the 49ers will travel to Las Vegas and host Arizona to finish out the season. Only two results need to go the Vikings way for it to happen.

Number three seed

Dec 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws the ball against the New York Giants during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

49ers magic number: 3

This is a little more difficult result to see. The Vikings need to lose at least one game and two of the other three results need to go in the 49ers’ favor with them winning or the Vikings losing. If that result were to happen, that would likely mean the Vikings would have to travel to Santa Clara for the divisional round instead of hosting the game.

