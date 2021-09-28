Vikings top PFF offensive grades from the win over the Seahawks

In case you didn’t know, the Vikings played well on offense. Just ask Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer.

“I told the team that it’s the best offensive performance that I’ve seen in the eight years that I’ve been here,” Zimmer told reporters.

Minnesota put up 30 points and ran out the clock on a Seattle team that could not keep up. The Vikings had plenty of players step on offense to pull off the upset.

Here are the top three, according to Pro Football Focus.

WR Justin Jefferson

Sep 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) runs the ball in overtime against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 88.5 Analysis: Jefferson made some huge plays against a vulnerable Seahawks defense. He finished with 118 receiving yards and a nice touchdown at the end of the first half.

QB Kirk Cousins

Sep 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates during the second quarter against Seattle Seahawks at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 82.5 Analysis: Kirk Cousins probably had his best game of the year on Sunday. He finished with 323 passing yards and three touchdowns. I definitely agree with the good grade.

G Oli Udoh

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Oli Udoh (74) against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

PFF grade: 80.1 Analysis: Udoh had some highlight reel blocks against the Cardinals in Week 2. This week, he didn't really stand out against the Seahawks — in a good or bad way. I'd say based on the lack of pressure Kirk Cousins faced — he was sacked just once and hit four times — Udoh most likely played fine. Sometimes the life of an interior offensive lineman is that if you're not noticed, it can be a good thing. Udoh has built up enough good faith through the first three games to likely have earned this grade.

