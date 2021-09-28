Vikings’ top PFF defensive grades from the win over the Seahawks

Minnesota’s offense may have overshadowed the defense in the Week 3 win over Seattle.

But the Vikings retooled defense looked good — for pretty much the first time all season. Unlike the loss to the Seahawks in 2020, the Vikings prevented big plays from happening towards the end of the game.

Russell Wilson had an off day by his high standards, and Minnesota rolled to a win. Here are the top defensive performers from Week 3, according to PFF.

DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson (94) participates in NFL training camp Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

PFF grade: 84.7 Analyses: Tomlinson had some plays where he may have gone unnoticed by fans, like when he pressured Russell Wilson and Everson Griffen came up with the sack. He did only finish with two tackles.

DE Danielle Hunter

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) celebrates after sacking Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

PFF grade: 81.9 Analyses: He had a quiet game by his standards this year, getting just one QB hit, according to ESPN's stats. However, PFF had Hunter getting four hurries on Sunday. How much of that is Wilson being the kind of player to scramble and buy time? It's hard to say.

S Harrison Smith

Sep 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith (22) before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 78.3 Analyses: Smith definitely seemed like he had a good game. He had that nice pass breakup in the backup of the end zone that may have clinched the victory. In basic stats, he had eight tackles and a pass defended.

