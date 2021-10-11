Vikings’ top defensive PFF grades from the win over the Lions

The Vikings had some players step up on defense, to stifle the Lions’ offense and move to 2-3 on the year. Here are the highest-graded Vikings defensive players from the game, per PFF.

Note: DT James Lynch earned a PFF grade of 81.5, but he only played 11 snaps, so he did not qualify for this list.

LB Eric Kendricks

Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Minneapolis, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The Vikings defeated the Seahawks 30-17. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

PFF grade: 91.4

Analysis: Kendricks’ one-handed interception was the highlight of his day. Lions QB Jared Goff struggled in the passing game and Kendricks contributed to Goff’s frustrations. The Vikings linebacker also had eight tackles.

DE Danielle Hunter

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) fumbles the ball as he is hit by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

PFF grade: 84.0

Analysis: Hunter and Griffen looked menacing as a pass-rushing tandem. Hunter had three hurries, according to PFF. He also had one sack and three tackles.

CB Patrick Peterson

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson (7) cheers during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

PFF grade: 79.9

Analysis: Peterson made it hard for Goff to find his receivers. The Vikings cornerback gave up four receptions on seven targets, per PFF. He had some two pass breakups as well.

