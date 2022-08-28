Vikings top defensive PFF grades vs Denver Broncos

The Vikings lost a tough game on Saturday night 23-13 to the Denver Broncos.

Not playing 33 players – including all starters – the Vikings took the opportunity to look at all their depth players to make roster cuts just a little bit easier.

There weren’t a lot of obvious standout performances but players did acquit themselves well on Saturday night.

With the offensive PFF grades from Saturday night’s game live, here are the defensive grades.

Defensive line

Jaylen Twyman

Tye Smith 76.3 Esezi Otomewo 70.3 T.Y. McGill 44.4 James Lynch 39.9 Jaylen Twyman 27.8

Edge rushers/OLB

Luigi Vilain 71.4 Zach McCloud 56.1 Patrick Jones II 49.6

Linebackers

William Kwenkeu 60.9 Troy Dye 51.6 Brian Asamoah 34.6

Cornerbacks

Kris Boyd 81.4 Tye Smith 64.5 Nate Hairston 60.2 Akayleb Evans 44.8 Parry Nickerson 40.3

Safeties

Myles Dorn 70.1 Josh Metellus 48.9 Mike Brown 48.6

