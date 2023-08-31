Vikings, tight end T.J. Hockenson agree to 4-year, $68.5M extension

Tight end T.J. Hockenson (L) joined the Minnesota Vikings in a November trade from the Detroit Lions. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings and veteran tight end agreed to a contract extension, the team announced Thursday morning.

Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and The Athletic that the pact is for four years and worth $68.5 million. The average annual value of the extension will make Hockenson the highest-paid tight end in the league.

Hockenson, 26, joined the Vikings in a November trade from the Detroit Lions. He entered the league as the No. 8 overall pick by the Lions in the 2019 NFL Draft. Hockenson will play the 2023 season on the $9.3 million option year on his rookie contract.

Hockenson totaled career highs in catches (86) and receiving yards (914) in 17 games lats season. He also tied his career high with six receiving touchdowns. Hockenson totaled 519 yards and three scores on 60 catches over his final 10 games with the Vikings last season.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection logged 246 catches for 2,587 yards and 18 touchdowns through his first four seasons. Hockenson made 49 starts over that span.

Former Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson totaled 914 receiving yards last season. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI

The Vikings will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their regular-season opener at 1 p.m. EDT Sept. 10 in Minneapolis.