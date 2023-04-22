Vikings tight end room chugs beer at Minnesota Wild playoff game

The Minnesota Vikings just started their offseason program on Monday, April 17th. Players were back in the facility for training and meetings. It’s completely voluntary, but most players have a workout bonus tied to attending the offseason program.

One of the major benefits of the team being together is team bonding. Our own columnist Judd Zulgad is live at Xcel Energy Center covering the game and is reporting that the Vikings tight end room all attended the Minnesota Wild game together and chugged a beer on the scoreboard.

Vikings tight ends Hockenson, Oliver, Muse and Mundt just slammed beers while wearing Wild jerseys and being shown on the scoreboard. Now the crowd breaks into a SKOL chant. This is a great Friday night for the bars and beer sales. — Judd Zulgad (@jzulgad) April 22, 2023

Teambuilding is a really important part of the offseason program and chugging a beer on the scoreboard was popularized by Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari when attending Milwaukee Bucks games.

First Team All Pro LT and First Team All Pro Beer Chugger. Good work @DavidBakhtiari pic.twitter.com/YofEJbyH3U — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) May 24, 2019

Great to see Oliver bonding with his new teammates.

