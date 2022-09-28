The Vikings are tied for 28th in waiver claim priority

The Minnesota Vikings have had a good start to their season with a 2-1 record. Wins over division rival Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions have them set in prime position to make a run for an NFC North title.

With a really good record comes consequences. After three games, the waiver wire transitions from April’s draft to the standings across the league. It gets updated every Tuesday to reflect the previous week’s games.

Effective today, the NFL's waiver claim priority is reflective of 2022 records and will be updated weekly throughout the season. If two teams with a tied priority try to claim the same player, a coin flip determines which team he is awarded to. Full priority list below: pic.twitter.com/QJYh8Ald8t — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 27, 2022

With the Vikings tied for 28th, they are behind a number of teams that have the same record as they do. There are tiebreakers that the NFL has in determining the waiver wire order and unfortunately, those are not disclosed.

Essentially, the Vikings would need at least 27 teams to pass on a player in order to be able to add him to the active roster.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire