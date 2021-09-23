Vikings Thursday injury report: Two Minnesota players moved to full

Overall, the Vikings have not had a whole lot change from yesterday’s injury report.

Vikings LB Anthony Barr and DE Everson Griffen were both limited on Wednesday. That is the case again on Thursday.

However, there were some silver linings today: two Vikings players were moved to full participants after being tabbed as limited on the previous report.

Here is the full report:

LB Eric Kendricks

Nov 1, 2020; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) after a short gain in the second quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Full (hip)

CB Bashaud Breeland

Minnesota Vikings defensive back Bashaud Breeland (21) plays during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Status: Full (back/shoulder)

LB Anthony Barr

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass over Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Status: Status: Limited (knee)

RB Dalvin Cook

Sep 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Status: DNP (ankle)

OL Christian Darrisaw

Christian Darrisaw pauses for a drink during Virginia Tech pro day, attended by NFL football scouts, in Blacksburg, Va., Friday, March 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry)

Status: Limited (groin)

DE Everson Griffen

Dec 8, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) during team intros prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Limited (concussion)

CB Patrick Peterson

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson (7) takes the field before playing against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. Sept. 19, 2021. Syndication: Arizona Republic

Status: Limited (toe)

