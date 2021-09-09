With the Vikings Thursday injury report, there is good news and bad news

Minnesota has a top-heavy roster heading into the 2021 regular season. That means the highest-paid players have to stay healthy — more so than a team with depth. Or else, the Vikings could lack production on offense, defense and/or special teams.

With that in mind, there is some good news and bad news on the Vikings Thursday injury report. Here is the list:

LB Anthony Barr

Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) drops into coverage against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Status: DNP (knee) Barr did not participate after being limited in Thursday's practice.

TE Tyler Conklin

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (25) receives congratulations from tight end Tyler Conklin (83) after he-scores a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in the first half during an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Status: Full (hamstring) Conklin was a full participant after being limited yesterday.

OT Christian Darrisaw

FILE - Christian Darrisaw smiles after completing a set of offensive line drills during Virginia Tech Pro Day in Blacksburg, Va., in this Friday, March 26, 2021, file photo. Darrisaw is a possible first round pick in the NFL Draft, April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry, File)

Status: Limited (groin)

S Josh Metellus

Jun 15, 2021; in Eagen, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings safety Josh Metellus (44) breaks up a pass intended for wide receiver Zach Davidson (40) during drills at OTA at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Full (ankle)

RB Alexander Mattison

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison warms up before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Status: Full (ribs)

WR Dede Westbrook

Sep 24, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Tae Hayes (30) is called for pass interference in the end zone on a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver wide receiver Dede Westbrook (12) during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Full (knee)

