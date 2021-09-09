With the Vikings Thursday injury report, there is good news and bad news
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Minnesota has a top-heavy roster heading into the 2021 regular season. That means the highest-paid players have to stay healthy — more so than a team with depth. Or else, the Vikings could lack production on offense, defense and/or special teams.
With that in mind, there is some good news and bad news on the Vikings Thursday injury report. Here is the list:
LB Anthony Barr
Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) drops into coverage against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Status: DNP (knee) Barr did not participate after being limited in Thursday's practice.
Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (25) receives congratulations from tight end Tyler Conklin (83) after he-scores a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in the first half during an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Status: Full (hamstring) Conklin was a full participant after being limited yesterday.
FILE - Christian Darrisaw smiles after completing a set of offensive line drills during Virginia Tech Pro Day in Blacksburg, Va., in this Friday, March 26, 2021, file photo. Darrisaw is a possible first round pick in the NFL Draft, April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry, File)
Status: Limited (groin)
Jun 15, 2021; in Eagen, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings safety Josh Metellus (44) breaks up a pass intended for wide receiver Zach Davidson (40) during drills at OTA at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Status: Full (ankle)
RB Alexander Mattison
Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison warms up before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Status: Full (ribs)
WR Dede Westbrook
Sep 24, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Tae Hayes (30) is called for pass interference in the end zone on a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver wide receiver Dede Westbrook (12) during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Status: Full (knee)
1
1