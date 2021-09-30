Vikings Thursday injury report: Five DNP

Minnesota can turn things around against Cleveland this week.

The Vikings suffered two consecutive defeats, both of which came in gut-punching fashion. The team then surprised some people, bouncing back against the Seahawks to win in Week 3.

Do you want to get a good idea of who will be available for the Vikings this week? See Minnesota’s Thursday injury report down below:

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (15) on the field during an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Minneapolis. Indianapolis won 12-10. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Status: Toe (DNP)

TE Tyler Conklin

Minnesota Vikings tight end Tyler Conklin (83) makes a catch and is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 27-24. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Status: Limited (Glute/Elbow)

CB Mackensie Alexander

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander gets set for a play during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Status: Not Injury Related – Personal Matter (DNP)

RB Dalvin Cook

Sep 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Limited

S Xavier Woods

Sep 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) runs with the ball past Minnesota Vikings safety Xavier Woods (23) in overtime at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Full

LB Eric Kendricks

Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Minneapolis, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The Vikings defeated the Seahawks 30-17. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Status: Full

CB Harrison Hand

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Harrison Hand (38) celebrates his interception in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Status: Full

LB Anthony Barr

Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) drops into coverage against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Status: Limited

CB Kris Boyd

Minnesota Vikings defensive back Kris Boyd (29) breaks up a pass intended for Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Status: DNP

OT Christian Darrisaw

Minnesota Vikings OL Christian Darrisaw practices during NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

Status: Full

K Greg Joseph

Minnesota Vikings place kicker Greg Joseph lines up a field goal attempt during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Status: Limited

TE Ben Ellefson

Jaguars TE (86) Ben Ellefson reaches for the ball during passing drills at Sunday’s scrimmage session. The Jacksonville Jaguars held their practice session Sunday, August 8, 2021 in front of a limited number of fans on the turf at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL.

Status: DNP

CB Bashaud Breeland

Minnesota Vikings defensive back Bashaud Breeland (21) plays during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Status: DNP (Illness)

DT Michael Pierce

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Michael Pierce (58) celebrates a sack of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) (not pictured) in overtime during an NFL Week 1 football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals won, 27-24.

Minnesota Vikings At Cincinnati Bengals Sept 12

Status: Limited

