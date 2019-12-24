Vikings get three takeaways, lead 10-9 at halftime

The Packers have lost two fumbles and Aaron Rodgers has thrown an interception. Yet, they trail only 10-9 at halftime and should have the lead.

The Green Bay defense has kept the Packers in the game, holding the Vikings to two first downs and 68 yards, including only 26 net passing yards. The Vikings’ scoring drives covered 5 and 26 yards following Green Bay turnovers.

Packers running back Aaron Jones fumbled on the third play from scrimmage, with Anthony Barr forcing it and Eric Kendricks recovering it. Kendricks’ 24-yard return to the Green Bay 10 led to a Dan Bailey 23-yard field goal only 1:49 into the game.

On the first play of the second quarter, Rodgers threw his third interception of the season. Anthony Harris‘ 10-yard interception return to the Green Bay 26 set up Kirk Cousins‘ 21-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs.

The Vikings did not convert Davante Adams‘ fumble into points, and Jimmy Graham‘s fumble late in the half was recovered by teammate Geronimo Allison.

Mason Crosby has kicked field goals of 42, 33 and 19 yards for the Packers, who have 221 yards.

Green Bay reached the Minnesota 1-yard line with seven seconds left, but Adams dropped a pass slightly behind him in the end zone.

Rodgers is 18-of-30 for 156 yards and the interception, a 59.9 passer rating.

Cousins is 4-of-12 for 39 yards and the touchdown to Diggs. Without their top two backs, Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison, the Vikings have only 42 rushing yards.

Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith has four tackles, a sack and three tackles for loss.