Vikings make three roster moves on Wednesday

The Minnesota Vikings made three roster moves on Wednesday morning.

Vikings signed CB Joejuan Williams to the practice squad

Release CB C.J. Coldon Jr. from the practice squad

Activated the practice window for G/C Chirs Reed who is on the NFI list

The move to trade Ezra Cleveland makes more sense now, as Reed was a solid contributor for the Colts and Vikings over the last few years. He hasn’t practiced at all with the Vikings this year.

Williams spent training camp with the Vikings before they added him to the practice squad. The Bears shortly after signed Williams to the active roster. He was released after the Bears loss to the Chargers on Sunday night.

Coldon spent time in training camp with the Vikings and immediately signed to the practice squad.

